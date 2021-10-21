STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu sits on 36-hour deeksha protesting 'state-sponsored terrorism' in AP

Naidu reiterated his demand for invoking Article 356, stating the existing situation in the state makes it a necessity

Published: 21st October 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu visits TDP office after the attacks at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu visits TDP office after the attacks at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday. (Photo I EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday began his 36-hour 'deeksha' protesting government-sponsored 'terrorism' in Andhra Pradesh. 

Along with other party leaders, he sat on the deeksha at his party’s headquarters in Mangalagiri demanding that the central government intervene to 'save' the people of the state from the drug mafia and the 'undemocratic, fascist' regime.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is growing impatient over the increasing public resentment against his government's atrocities, corruption and attacks on all constitutional institutions. Tuesday's attack on the TDP's main office was not a sporadic, isolated incident but a culmination of two-and-a-half years of the lawless, anarchic and oppressive regime, he said. 

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slams Opposition for making provocative statements

He reiterated his demand for invoking Article 356, stating the existing situation in the state makes it a necessity. “We have never made such demands in the past or were in a habit of making such demands. But, the lapses of the Jaganmohan Reddy government crossed all limits. The future of the whole state and the country was at stake now,” he said. 

Stressing the need for saving the democratic spirit, Chandrababu Naidu said that he had seen many Chief Ministers but nobody caused such permanent damage as Jagan Reddy was doing now. “Irreparable damage and destruction are being done in the state due to short-sightedness and money-minded approach of Chief Minister Jagan,” he claimed. 

Naidu said the 'state-sponsored terrorism' by the CM and the DGP was reaching new heights in AP these days. He said his party became a number one target for CM Jagan Reddy just because it was at the forefront of the fight against the misdeeds, scams and lapses of the government.

