CM Jagan asks officials to start Vizag skill varsity works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to commence the works of high-end skill development university in Visakhapatnam immediately, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the varsity and another skill university coming up in Tirupati should prepare academic courses and curriculum for skill development colleges. The Chief Minister said that the training and teaching in the Skill Development Colleges, coming up in each parliamentary constituency, would be such that it would increase the knowledge in the topics like coding, languages, robotics and IoT and added that the state government is planning to strengthen the ‘work from home’ concept in villages by providing high-speed internet facilities.

Chief Secretary designate Sameer Sharma meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. (Photo | Express)

The CM was speaking at a review meeting on the department of Skill Development and Training (SDT) at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Synergy would be formed between Skill Development Colleges and the work from home concept, which would result in better employment opportunities. The courses designed to enhance skills should be revolutionary, Jagan said and added that construction of class rooms in skill development colleges and new Medical Colleges should be innovative.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to develop the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as per current requirements and upgrade the syllabus and suggested to see if prestigious institutions like National Academy of Construction could tie up with every ITI across the state. He also asked them to focus on providing training and developing skills among 10th class dropout students. The data of the youth who have been provided skill development training should be given to the new industries, he said and instructed the officials to ensure 75 per cent of jobs are provided to locals.

Underscoring the need to enhance skills in issues related to everyday life maintenance and repair of equipment of drinking water plants, motors, solar units and equipment used for sanitation sewage treatment plants, the Chief Minister said that steps should be taken to increase the knowledge in English. Prepare a plan to provide skilled human resources for maintenance of new medical colleges and hospitals, he said.

He directed officials to ensure adequate staff in government ITIs and examine the status of teaching staff in government polytechnic and engineering colleges. Minister for Industries, Information Technology, Skill Development and Training Mekapati Goutham Reddy, IT, Electronics and Communications Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Transport Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu and Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar were present.