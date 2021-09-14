STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan asks officials to start Vizag skill varsity works

Tirupati will also get a skills university as the government plans to strengthen ‘work from home’ in villages by providing high-speed internet facilities.

Published: 14th September 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to commence the works of high-end skill development university in Visakhapatnam immediately, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the varsity and another skill university coming up in Tirupati should prepare academic courses and curriculum for skill development colleges. The Chief Minister said that the training and teaching in the Skill Development Colleges, coming up in each parliamentary constituency, would be such that it would increase the knowledge in the topics like coding, languages, robotics and IoT and added that the state government is planning to strengthen the ‘work from home’ concept in villages by providing high-speed internet facilities.

Chief Secretary designate Sameer Sharma meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. (Photo | Express)

The CM was speaking at a review meeting on the department of Skill Development and Training (SDT) at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Synergy would be formed between Skill Development Colleges and the work from home concept, which would result in better employment opportunities. The courses designed to enhance skills should be revolutionary, Jagan said and added that construction of class rooms in skill development colleges and new Medical Colleges should be innovative.

ALSO READ: Andhra's skill development programmes to set up 23 skill colleges

The Chief Minister directed the officials to develop the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as per current requirements and upgrade the syllabus and suggested to see if prestigious institutions like National Academy of Construction could tie up with every ITI across the state. He also asked them to focus on providing training and developing skills among 10th class dropout students. The data of the youth who have been provided skill development training should be given to the new industries, he said and instructed the officials to ensure 75 per cent of jobs are provided to locals.

Underscoring the need to enhance skills in issues related to everyday life maintenance and repair of equipment of drinking water plants, motors, solar units and equipment used for sanitation sewage treatment plants, the Chief Minister said that steps should be taken to increase the knowledge in English. Prepare a plan to provide skilled human resources for maintenance of new medical colleges and hospitals, he said. 

He directed officials to ensure adequate staff in government ITIs and examine the status of teaching staff in government polytechnic and engineering colleges. Minister for Industries, Information Technology, Skill Development and Training Mekapati Goutham Reddy, IT, Electronics and Communications Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Transport Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu and Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Skill Development Colleges Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Training SDT Andhra Pradesh skill training institutes Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp