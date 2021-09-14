CM Jagan brings to Centre’s notice plight of Andhra workers stranded in Bahrain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, September 13, 2021, sought the Centre’s intervention to bring home Indians, including several workers from Srikakulam, stranded in Bahrain. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister said, “several Indian workers are being ill-treated by their employers in Bahrain and they have sought the assistance of the Indian government to return to their hometowns. Among the impacted workers, a sizeable number of them belongs to AP,’’ Jagan wrote.

Migrant workers from North Coastal Andhra

plead for their early repatriation from Bahrain

The Chief Minister wrote the letter after TNIE, in a report, ‘2000 harassed Andhra Pradesh workers in Bahrain seek help’, highlighted the plight of the labourers who were being denied good food, accommodation and salaries as promised.

He promised to extend all support to the Centre in repatriating the affected workers of AP from Bahrain. “I request the MEA officials to reach out to the Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, or officers from my office (Chief Minister’s Office) for any assistance needed to repatriate the affected AP workers,’’ he said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, who hails from Srikakulam district, took the plight of stranded workers in Bahrain to the notice of Jagan and sought his intervention in the matter. Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju has been in touch with the workers, and was trying to get further details of the stranded workers to bring them back to AP.