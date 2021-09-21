Day after Andhra family attempted suicide, police say disputed land belongs to relative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after a family of four from Chagalamarri in Kurnool district attempted suicide due to alleged encroachment of their land and inaction by the police, Kadapa district police said the land in question does not belong to them but to a relative.

A few days back, Akbar Basha released a selfie video alleging that the land in the name of his wife in Duvvuru mandal of Kadapa had been encroached by a local YSRC leader and police were supporting the politician rather than him. The Kadapa police had rescued the family minutes after the video went viral and assured to resolve the issue within a week.

On Monday night, Basha's family consumed pesticide in a bid to end their lives and were rushed to a hospital in Chagalmarri.

Meanwhile, Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan asked Duvvur SI to rush to the hospital and ensure that timely medical treatment was given to the family of Akbar Basha. "Doctors said that all four members of the family are currently safe and are being monitored," said a police official.

Meanwhile, District Additional SP (Operations) M Deva Prasad, who was asked to probe the land dispute, completed the inquiry and submitted a report on the complaint lodged by Akbar Basha on the land dispute in Duvvur. "During the trial in 2018, the court found that Akbar Basha's mother-in-law Khasimbi was the claimant of the acre and a half of land and Akbar Basha's petition was dismissed," the report found.

The District SP said committing suicide is not the solution to resolve issues, adding that civil disputes will be resolved in consultation with the civil courts or the revenue department over their right to the land.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000