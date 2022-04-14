Death toll goes up to 6 in chemical factory blast at Andhra's Eluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The toll increased to six in the chemical factory blast that occurred late Wednesday night at Akkireddygudem in Eluru district’s Musunuru mandal. Five died on the spot and one succumbed while undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. The factory -- Porus Laboratories Private Limited -- has been closed temporarily pending investigation.

Out of the 13 injured undergoing treatment at GGH Vijayawada, eight were shifted to Andhra Hospital for better treatment, and the condition of several of them is reported to be critical as most of them were having more than 70 per cent burns. The identity of the five of the six victims has been established as Karur Das, Subhash Ravi Das, Abbu Desh Ravi Das, Manoj Mothi, and Yeddu Mochi. The identity of another victim is yet to be ascertained.

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the victims, Rs 5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 2 lakh to the injured. He directed the Eluru district collector and Superintendent of Police to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the factory blast and better medical treatment for the injured.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed anguish over the death in the Akkireddygudem chemical factory blast and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families and directed the officials to ensure the better treatment for the injured. Chief Secretary Samer Sharm spoke with Eluru district officials and inquired about the accident.

Meanwhile, Eluru district collector Prasanna Venkatesh along with police higher officials visited the spot and inquired about the incident. Speaking to mediapersons, he said prima facie, the blast seems to have occurred due to gas leak induced high pressure. However, the exact reason will be only ascertained after an in-depth investigation. “We are also inquiring about whether the factory has obtained all permissions, any violations were there, etc.,” he said.

Tension prevailed at the factory with people from villages near the factory demanding action against the factory management. Some even tried to barge into the factory but were prevented by the police. Villagers claimed that due to the neglect of the factory, air and water pollution in the area is making their lives difficult and even affecting the crop yield.

On the other hand, family members and relatives of the injured are worried over the condition of their loved ones undergoing treatment at GGH and Andhra Hospital. Speaking to TNIE, K Shyam, brother of K Joseph, one of the injured in the blast said that at 11 p.m he received a call from his brother stating that he is going to die as a fire accident happened and he was being shifted to a hospital in Nuzvid. “I tried to call him back, but there was no response,” he said.

He said immediately he rushed to the factory and found the gutted factory unit and became worried for his brother. He rushed to Vijayawada GGH after being told that the injured were shifted there and on reaching there was told that the condition of his brother is serious. He expressed dismay over the lack of any response from the factory management and demanded the company take responsibility and foot the medical bills for the treatment of his brother.