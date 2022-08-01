Srikakulam man injured in bear attack 40 days ago dies in hospital

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tamada Shanmukha Rao, 40, who was injured in a bear attack on June 20 near Kidisingi village in Vajrapukotturu mandal of Srikakulam district died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The government has arranged free treatment for Shanmukha Rao. He breathed his last after 40 days of treatment. The family members shifted his body to Kidisingi and performed the last rites on Sunday afternoon.

It may be recalled that six persons were injured when a bear attacked them while they were working in cashew orchards near Kidisingi village on June 20. Five other injured persons were discharged from a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Another person, Kalamata Kodanda Rao, 72, was killed after being attacked by a bear in Kidisingi village on June 20. Srikakulam forest officials launched operation Bhallukaa along with Vizag Zoo officials and caught the bear on June 21. However, the bear died while being shifted to the Visakhapatnam Zoo. The post-mortem report said that internal trauma might be the reason for the death of the bear.

