Water released from project at 1,000 cusecs for Kharif crops

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Water was released from Water eft canal to various sub canals through Buggavagu at 1,000 cusecs on Sunday. Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu released water from the project in the presence of Palnadu district collector Siva Shankar.

The minister said the government was releasing water for Kharif crops in advance to avoid crop loss due to cyclones in November or December.“Necessary action is being taken to generate 60 megawatts of power through two generators at the Nagarjuna Sagar project.”

He also said that as many as 220 tmc of water was available at the Srisailam reservoir, which has a capacity to hold 312 tmc of water. He also hoped that the project will be filled with water in the near future.  As the Pulichintala project is receiving heavy inflows, water is being released from a single gate to ensure the safety of the project.

The power is being generated uninterruptedly at the three main projects in the State which will benefit the people, he added. Project Chief Engineer Muralidhar Reddy, Nagarjuna Sagar SC Varalakshmi, and APGENCO officials were also present.

