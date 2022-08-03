Torrential rains lash Kurnool, claim man’s life

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 55-year-old man died and several residential areas in the undivided Kurnool district faced the brunt of heavy rains that lashed the region since Monday night.B Maddilety, a resident of Neravada village in Kallur mandal on the outskirts of Kurnool town, was a stage artiste and worked as a hamali (daily wager) near the Bellary Chowrasta in Kurnool city. Around 10.30 am on Tuesday, he and a few villagers tried to cross the overflowing Vakkileru stream to reach Kurnool city from Nevada. Though the group was cautiously crossing the stream through the gushing waters, Maddilety was washed away.

Although he was rescued by the villagers, he was declared dead at the Kurnool Government General Hospital. G Sekhar, a resident of Neravada village, said every year at least two or three people get washed away during the monsoon as they are forced to cross the stream to reach the city. He alleged that no politician or official heeded to their request to construct a permanent structure for the safety of villagers.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds continued till Tuesday morning, resulting in the overflowing of water in several streams and rivulets. The district received an average rainfall of 36 mm in 24 hours with Orvakal Mandal receiving the highest rainfall of 88.20 mm, followed by Kurnool Urban with 83.40 mm, Kurnool Rural as well as Kallur recording 70.80 mm rainfall. Life was thrown out of gear in the urban areas of Kurnool city. The newly-formed Nandyal district headquarters was also affected by the downpour. With the flooding of Kundu, Parelu and Syama Kaluva, people living on the banks of these streams were left in a state of panic.

