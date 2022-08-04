Toxic gas leak: Utter chaos at M1 block of plant for two hours 

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another worker said she joined the company only after she was told that they have taken all measures to prevent gas leaks such as one reported on June 3.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Utter chaos prevailed on Tuesday evening at M1 block of the Seeds company at Brandix SEZ for between 6.45 pm to 8.30 pm when several workers fell sick after they inhaled toxic gas.
A woman worker, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said they experienced a burning smell while they were going to the canteen during the lunch break. They returned to the plant and immediately five of them collapsed.

Rajyalakshmi, who was in B shift, said she experienced a foul smell in the canteen area, washroom and plant area. It was a rotten smell and soon they developed vomiting, headache, and burning sensation in the abdomen, she said.

Another worker said she joined the company only after she was told that they have taken all measures to prevent gas leaks such as one reported on June 3. But there was a leak on Tuesday, she said. She said she experienced vomiting, irritation in the eyes and nausea.

Some others experienced headaches and drowsiness. The number of workers falling sick has gone up, they were first taken to MI room at the plant. Later, they were shifted to hospitals in Anakapalle.

