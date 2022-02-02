Rs 5 lakh aid to trafficking victim

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to a girl from Medikonduru who was forced into prostitution and was sexually abused, in Brodipet. She said special police teams arrested 43 persons in connection with the case, and assured of a transparent investigation in the case.
