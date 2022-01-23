Nani gives 10 days to Naidu to prove charge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani has issued a 10-day deadline to TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu to prove his allegations on Gudivada casino. He said if there is no response, it means the TDP chief has admitted that allegations were false and baseless.

Reiterating that no casino activity was held in the Kalyana mandapam owned by him, the minister maintained that video footage and photos in that regard were fake. “They were showing video clippings of such events that happened elsewhere as it has happened here,” the minister said.

He asserted that he is ready to prove that no such incident has happened at his Kalyana Mandapam and said he is ready to release the CCTV footage in the convention center. “If Naidu fails to prove his allegations, he should apologise,” he said.

Kodali Nani said recorded dance is seen even in small functions and claimed even TDP meetings are having them. “Unlike the TDP chief, I do not use women for politics. It is Naidu and his son who are used to ‘club culture,” he alleged.

On the visit of the fact-finding committee of the TDP, he wanted to know if he says that TDP chief is running a prostitute den, will there be a fact-finding committee. “Will Naidu allow people to his office and companies if they call themselves to be fact-finding committees? What right do Bonda Uma and Varla Ramaiah have?” he questioned.