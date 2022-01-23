STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP says it has evidence to prove casino setup

Opposition TDP leaders claimed that they have evidence to prove that a casino was organised in Gudivada during the recent Sankranti celebrations.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)(

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)(

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders claimed that they have evidence to prove that a casino was organised in Gudivada during the recent Sankranti celebrations.

They asked whether Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) would stick to his challenge that he would use a petrol bottle to set himself ablaze if illegal gambling charges were proved. There is proof for the “vulgar dances” held at K Convention hall in Gudivada, they added.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, TDP politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the minister and the YSRC leaders brought in casino culture into the State which was known for cultural values and rich traditions. Videos are also available to prove illegal casino activities, he said. 

Bonda Uma said that a complaint was made to the Krishna district SP with evidence of gambling, dances, and casino. But, no action has been initiated against the organisers till now. K Convention hall, where the event was held, belongs to Minister Kodali Nani, he said.

ALSO READ: Casino row: YSRC, TDP cadres’ scuffle sparks tension in Gudivada

Meanwhile, the TDP fact-finding committee members on Saturday filed a complaint with the Krishna District Collector on the alleged illegal casino activities in Gudivada. 

The TDP fact-finding committee sought the Collector’s permission to visit Gudivada in order to find out facts on the gambling activities there. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
andhra Casino TDP YSRC Gudivada Sankranti
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp