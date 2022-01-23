TDP says it has evidence to prove casino setup

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders claimed that they have evidence to prove that a casino was organised in Gudivada during the recent Sankranti celebrations.

They asked whether Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) would stick to his challenge that he would use a petrol bottle to set himself ablaze if illegal gambling charges were proved. There is proof for the “vulgar dances” held at K Convention hall in Gudivada, they added.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, TDP politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the minister and the YSRC leaders brought in casino culture into the State which was known for cultural values and rich traditions. Videos are also available to prove illegal casino activities, he said.

Bonda Uma said that a complaint was made to the Krishna district SP with evidence of gambling, dances, and casino. But, no action has been initiated against the organisers till now. K Convention hall, where the event was held, belongs to Minister Kodali Nani, he said.

ALSO READ: Casino row: YSRC, TDP cadres’ scuffle sparks tension in Gudivada

Meanwhile, the TDP fact-finding committee members on Saturday filed a complaint with the Krishna District Collector on the alleged illegal casino activities in Gudivada.

The TDP fact-finding committee sought the Collector’s permission to visit Gudivada in order to find out facts on the gambling activities there.