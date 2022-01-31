STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25-year-old looted 29 Anantapur houses in a year

The accused is a 25-years-old building construction worker Uppara Adi Srnivasulu.

Police display ornaments recovered from a burglar in Anantapur district I Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: He is a 25-years-old building construction worker during the day time and a notorious burglar at night. In the last one year, he burgled 29 houses in Anantapur town. However, he could not escape the long arms of the law and was caught on Sunday by Anantapur 4th town police. A total of `24 lakh worth 52.46 tolas of gold, 800 grams of silver, a bike, two mobile phones, and some iron rods were seized from him.

According to police, the accused, Uppara Adi Srnivasulu alias Seenu, is a native of Upparapalli in Anantapur mandal. He ekes out a living by working as a building construction worker. For some time, he became addicted to gambling and other vices. To support his vices, he took loans and when he was under pressure to repay loans, he started looking for an easy way to earn money. 

Deciding that house burglary is the best way to amass wealth, he started his spree of house burglaries in Anantapur from January last. He took care to give some gap between burglaries and in one year time, he broke into 29 houses. 

Police said he used to observe the locked houses during the day and at nights, he would break into them and decamp with valuables. He pledged stolen valuables with finance companies and took loans to clear his debts and support his lavish lifestyle. Similarity in burglary cases booked in various police stations in Anantapur town, Anantapur Rural, Raptadu and Atmakur made the police suspect it might be work of the same person or group. 

On the directions of Anantapur SP K Fakeerappa, police started investigation and finally zeroed in on Seenu. Based on reliable information, they arrested him at Rudrampeta circle and recovered the stolen property.  SP congratulated the police team for arresting the accused. 

