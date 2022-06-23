STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atmakur assembly elections: Polls in Nellore district Kicks off

Voters have started moving towards the polling stations in most of the constituencies since 7 am. 11.56 pc of polling was recorded on an average in all 279 polling stations in Atmakur by 9 am. 

Published: 23rd June 2022 01:04 PM

Senior Votes in the assenbly elections. (Photo Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Polling for the by-election to the Atmakur assembly segment in Nello Nelloredistrict began on a peaceful note with about 24.92 pc of the total 2,13,400 electorate exercising their votes by 11 am, according to officials.  

District Election Officer and Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu along with Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao monitored the polling through webcasting for some time from Tikkana bhavan in Collectorate in Nellore city. Mekapati Vikram Reddy, YSR Congress party contender for the Atmakur poll has exercised his franchise at Brahmanapalle village in Marripadu mandal of Atmakur constituency. 

Senior citizens are also coming forward voluntarily to exercise their right to vote in all polling
stations. Police personnel deployed at the polling stations have been assisting senior citizens to polling booths.

Senior Citizens at the voting booth. (Photo | Special arrangements)

District Election officer KVN Chakradhar Babu inspected the polling stations and observed the polling procedure at DC Palli in Marripadu mandal. He verified the 17 A register at the polling station. Further, Chakradhar Babu observed the medical camp organised at a polling station located in Gandhijana sangam in Sangam mandal. Chakradhar Babu informed that 53,337 voters have cast their vote in the Atmakur segment till 12 pm.

Comments

