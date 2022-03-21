Now, learn yoga at health centres

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The health department has taken up an initiative to provide yoga services at government health centres located in rural areas.

According to experts, regular yoga practice reduces stress and body inflammation, contributing to a healthier heart.

Factors contributing to heart disease include high blood pressure and excess weight. It can also be addressed through yoga. It helps in normal deliveries among pregnant women.

The Central government has recruited mid-level health providers at fitness centres under primary health centres across the country.

As part of it, 70 naturopathy practitioners have been appointed to train 2,920 mid-level health providers in the State.

These officers will give training to the mid-level health providers. The AYUSH department is conducting training sessions in batches.

Each batch comprises 15 mid-level health providers. They will be given training on various yoga asanas helpful to treat non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid, PCOD, steps to be taken to maintain a healthy lifestyle and good mental health.

Speaking to TNIE, naturopathy medical officer and trainer at Tenali District Hospital Dr Sunitha said, “We have completed training for four batches so far. A qualifying exam is conducted for trainees at the end of the session. They have to pass both practical and theory exams. If not they have to retake the entire course and exam.

The candidates who complete their training will go to their allotted health centres and conduct two sessions a day for elderly people and pregnant women. They will have to submit reports regularly. If implemented as planned at ground level, this would be very beneficial to the rural people.

