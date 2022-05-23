STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: Survey to map Amma Vodi beneficiaries begins today, eight new norms added 

The State government has expedited the process to remove duplicate and ineligible students from the list of  Amma Vodi beneficiaries.

Image used for representational purposes only

By K kalyan krishna kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has expedited the process to remove duplicate and ineligible students from the list of  Amma Vodi beneficiaries. As part of it, the officials are conducting a survey of the beneficiaries using a mobile app developed for the purpose.

The mobile application will have lists of students who have completed their eKYC and who haven’t. According to the latest data from the Education Department, of the 42,19,675 beneficiary school students, only 1,26,706 have completed eKYC.  That means, only 3 percent of the students have completed eKYC so far. Navasakam Beneficiary Management system-Grievance survey will be started on May 23.  

All the headmasters have been directed  to take steps in finalising the list of eligible students with the help of village or ward secretaries. According to reports, the application consists of six steps of verification and a few additions in the eligibility criteria. 

The verification staff should note down clearly whether children and mother or guardian have rice (ration) card, are they staying in the same house, are their names not in the same rice card, is their Aadhaar number is valid, is the student  already availed the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme and  whether the children, mother or guardian wrongly mapped in the household.  

Earlier, in the six-step verification process, the government had checked the details of electricity consumption of the applicant for the last six months, four wheeler, own land, Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration’s  (CDMA) assessment of house tax, income tax and government employees in the family to finalise the eligibility of each beneficiary. From now onwards, the additional eight points will also be taken into consideration in finalising the eligibility of the student for the Amma Vodi scheme. 

New eligibility criteria along with 6 existing ones 
The additional eight points will also be taken into consideration in finalising the eligibility of the student. Under the scheme launched by the State government in January 2020, a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be given to nearly 43 lakh eligible mothers or guardians who send their children to school.

