YSRC, TDP treats Backward Classes as mere vote bank, says BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP lashed out at the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh and said both the parties had used BCs as tools to get power and they always treat them as vote bank and nothing else. The saffron party asserted that it is the only party that can do justice to BCs in the State by giving them their due in politics.

Addressing the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sadassu organised by the State BJP in Eluru on Sunday, BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman said commitment of the BJP for the uplift of BCs in every manner is evident from the fact that even the posts of president and vice -president were given to people from those communities by the BJP.

Laxman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a new trend by helping BCs get their political due. Though there are 3,600 BCs in the country, neither Jawaharlal Nehru nor Indira Gandhi as prime ministers did anything for their development. Rajiv Gandhi too had followed their footsteps, he said.

“It was only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, BCs have started witnessing betterment. It is Modi, who saw National Commission for Backward Classes get constitutional status. Now, Rohini Commission will ensure reservation for the unreserved,” he explained.

No funds allocated for BC corporations: Somu

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said despite the tall claims of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government that it had constituted several corporations for BCs, adequate funds have not been allocated to them to function efficiently for the uplift of Backward Classes. “The BC corporations are nothing but puppet organisations in the hands of Jagan,” Veerraju remarked.

