12 school kids fall ill after eating classmate's birthday chocolates in Andhra Pradesh 

According to information reaching here, nearly 25 children of classes IV, V and VI ate the chocolates and of them, 12 complained of nausea and vomiting.

Published: 06th September 2022 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 12 children of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kakinada fell ill after allegedly consuming chocolates distributed in the school as part of the birthday celebrations of one of the students.

According to information reaching here, nearly 25 children of classes IV, V and VI ate the chocolates and of them, 12 complained of nausea and vomiting.

Initially, it was suspected that a gas leak from a nearby factory or from the school lab might have resulted in the students falling ill. Worried parents rushed to the school and took away their wards to houses.

The 12 students were shifted to a private hospital initially and from there to the government general hospital in Kakinada for better treatment.

