AI-based CCTVs to be installed in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The safety of devotees is the top priority of the State government, said Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta. Chairing a high-level review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday, he discussed the recommendations made by several expert committees to boost security in Tirumala with Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) IG Sasidhar Reddy and Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy.

Gupta stated that the State government would initiate measures to install AI-based CCTV cameras, which would be merged with Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC). He further went on to say that ICCC would be set up under the supervision of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Central Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO).

Speaking to officials, the Principal Home Secretary said that a report would be submitted to the government regarding the safety steps needed to be taken in Tirumala after a comprehensive analysis of the recommendations made by the expert committee.

Cyber Security Wing (CSW) will be set up under the aegis of the TTD vigilance department to strengthen the cyber security of TTD website servers. Moreover, four more lanes would be opened and more vehicle scanners would be set up at the Saptagiri toll plaza in Alipiri.

“Devotees will be allowed to visit Tirumala only after they are thoroughly checked at Saptagiri toll plaza in the coming days,” Gupta informed the officials. He further went on to say that all kinds of infrastructure amenities would be provided to implement Anti Drone Technology (ADT) on an immediate basis.

“A women contingent will be deployed to overcome the shortage of women police workforce in Tirumala,” the home secretary stated and added that an anti-sabotage check will be performed every day on Tirumala's outer ring road.

