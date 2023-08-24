Home States Andhra Pradesh

Leopard, sloth bear cause panic near Alipiri in Andhra Pradesh

Over 100 personnel from the forest department  and TTD vigilance and security wing have been deployed to monitor the movements of wild animals.

Published: 24th August 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Alipiri footpath

For representational purpose (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Weeks after a six-year-old girl was killed in a suspected leopard attack while she was trekking along on the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala, the forest department stated that another leopard and a sloth bear have been moving dangerously along the pedestrian route.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Chief Conservator of Forest P Nageswara Rao stated that the forest department has set up nearly 40 CCTVs, in addition to the camera traps, along the trekking path.

“The forest officials have observed a leopard and sloth bear roaming in the Tirumala forest,” he said.

Over 100 personnel from the forest department and TTD vigilance and security wing have been deployed to monitor the movements of wild animals. “Both the leopard and the sloth bear have been creating havoc among the devotees trekking through the pedestrian routes. Special teams will be on the ground until the elusive wild animals are captured,” he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alipiri footpath Tirumala Leopard sloth bear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp