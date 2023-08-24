Leopard, sloth bear cause panic near Alipiri in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Weeks after a six-year-old girl was killed in a suspected leopard attack while she was trekking along on the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala, the forest department stated that another leopard and a sloth bear have been moving dangerously along the pedestrian route.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Chief Conservator of Forest P Nageswara Rao stated that the forest department has set up nearly 40 CCTVs, in addition to the camera traps, along the trekking path.

“The forest officials have observed a leopard and sloth bear roaming in the Tirumala forest,” he said.

Over 100 personnel from the forest department and TTD vigilance and security wing have been deployed to monitor the movements of wild animals. “Both the leopard and the sloth bear have been creating havoc among the devotees trekking through the pedestrian routes. Special teams will be on the ground until the elusive wild animals are captured,” he explained.

