111 villages in Bapatla bear brunt of Cyclone Michaung

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The arrival of Cyclone Michaung led to high rainfall in the Bapatla district on Tuesday, with the district recording an excess of 22 cm of rainfall. The coastal area of Suryalanka experienced rough seas, marked by two-metre-high waves crashing onto the coast. Coastal regions, including Bapatla,

Repalle, and Nizampatnam, witnessed a surge in sea levels by several metres. Responding to the situation, the district administration swiftly deployed 50 special teams at the mandal level to initiate cyclone relief measures.

As a precautionary step, individuals from low-lying areas were relocated to 27 relief camps established in schools, churches, and government office buildings across seven mandals, totalling over 1,350 people. District Collector P Ranjit Bhasha directed officials to assess the severity of the cyclone’s impact in 111 villages. Gusty winds ranging from 90 kmph to 110 kmph uprooted trees and electric poles in various areas, necessitating the engagement of relief teams in clearing the aftermath.

Simultaneously, officials from the agriculture department conducted on-site visits to villages, offering guidance to farmers on measures to avoid crop losses. Paddy cultivation spanned over 85,902 hectares, with harvesting completed in 1,250 hectares, ready for harvest in 700 hectares, and a standing crop covering over 78,000 hectares. Horticulture crops such as mirchi, Bengal gram, tobacco, and banana were cultivated in various hectares.

Power utilities initiate steps to restore supply

VIJAYAWADA: The State power utilities have taken steps on a war footing to tackle the damages and restore power supply in cyclone-affected areas in the undivided Nellore, Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna, Chittoor, Kurnool, Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

On power generation and outages, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said Krishnapatnam Units 2 and 3 tripped due to electrical and coal feeding problems (owing to adverse weather conditions). The lines connected to 132 KV SS Chendodu were tripped deliberately as a precautionary measure due to water logging in the station and the supply was restored by charging a 132 KV Guduru feeder. Seven 220 KV feeders, six 132 KV feeders, and 100 MVA PTRs have been affected, he said.

“There is no loss of load associated with the trippings except Chendodu,” he said. The power utilities have been on high alert to face any kind of emergency and foolproof arrangements have been put in place to restore power supply to the areas, especially in the districts which get affected in adverse weather conditions and due to heavy water logging.

