Cyclone Michaung causes extensive damage to paddy crop in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Michaung which crossed Bapatla on Tuesday evening, left farmers, particularly paddy growers, in Coastal Andhra in distress. According to preliminary reports, there was substantial crop loss in the erstwhile undivided Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts.

“However, a clear picture will only emerge after enumeration of crop loss, which is taken up 48 hours after the cyclone-induced rains subside,” said Agriculture Special Commissioner C Hari Kiran. Only after stagnant water in the fields is cleared, accurate crop loss can be assessed. After submission of the final enumeration report as directed by the Chief Minister, a decision will be taken on the provision of input subsidies to the affected farmers, he added.

In Bapatla, paddy was cultivated in over 85,902 hectares, and the crop has been harvested in 1,250 hectares. The crop is ready for harvest in over 700 hectares, while the standing crop is in over 78,000 hectares. Apart from paddy, horticulture crops, including chilli, is being cultivated in 8,820 hectares, Bengal gram in 8,000 hectares, tobacco in 5,000 hectares and banana in 1,415 hectares. Due to extremely heavy rains, paddy and banana crops suffered heavy damage.

More than 3,000 hectares of paddy crop were inundated in Srikalahasti, Kota, Chittamuru and Vakadu mandals. Horticulture crops such as banana and papaya were raged due to gusty winds in Yerpedu in the undivided Chittoor district.

Similarly, the paddy crop which was at the transplantation stage, was damaged in nearly 10,000 acres in Kavali, Dagadarthi, Alluru, Venkatachalam, Kovur, Thotapalliguduru mandals of Nellore. Groundnut in more than 50,000 hectares, green chilli, papaya and other vegetable crops in nearly 250 hectares were also inundated.

Chittoor district agriculture officer Murali Krishna informed that crops in nearly 58,000 hectares were damaged due to heavy rains. Paddy is being cultivated on nearly 15,000 hectares and groundnut in 40,000 hectares in 29 villages of 13 mandals. Meanwhile, officials have started extending support to farmers to drain out water from the fields.

Standing crops, including banana, tomato, paddy, onion and sorghum, were damaged in several mandals that fall under the Mydukur, Rajampeta, Rayachoti, and Railway Kodur constituencies of the undivided Kadapa district. Annamayya District Collector PS Girisha inspected the damaged banana plantations in various villages in Pullampeta mandal, and assured the affected farmers of all possible support from the government.

Cyclone 'Michaung' damages infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, subsides into cyclonic storm

In Krishna district, paddy crops in 42,179 hectares and groundnut in 690 hectares were damaged. In West Godavari, paddy was cultivated in 85,513 hectares and of the total, the crop has been harvested in 32,787 hectares. The crop loss is yet to be ascertained.

Paddy in 9,000 acres out of the total crop acreage of 1.59 lakh acres was damaged in Konaseema. The crop in 1.01 lakh acres has been harvested, while the crop on 50,000 acres is ready for harvest. Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao assured that steps will be taken to make rice millers purchase paddy without any restrictions on the moisture content.

