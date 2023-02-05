Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Governor, Chief Minister mourn death of Vani Jayaram

Jagan expressed grief and shock over the demise of Vani Jayaram, the rare and puritan version of classical music.

Vani Jayaram

Playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Vani Jayaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and others mourned the death of noted playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Vani Jayaram.

In his condolence message, the Governor expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Vani Jayaram. He said Vani Jairam sung songs in several Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia and Gujarati and she won the National Film Award for the Best Female Playback Singer three times. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Jagan expressed grief and shock over the demise of Vani Jayaram, the rare puritan version of classical music. He said she had struck a chord of the strong classical base on a pan-India level and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan also condoled the demise of Vani Jayaram.

