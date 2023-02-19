Naidu, eight TDP leaders booked for defying GO 1 at Anaparthi

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A day after Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu organised a roadshow allegedly violating the Police Act and GO 1, which restricts public meetings on highways, municipal & panchayat roads, the Bikkavole police of Kakinada district on Saturday registered a case under various Sections of IPC against Naidu, eight other important leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, and thousand other TDP workers.

The case was registered based on a complaint by local Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhaktavatsalam alleging violations during Naidu’s roadshow at Devichowk area of Anaparti on Friday night. The others who were named in the FIR include former ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, KS Jawahar and senior TDP leaders Gollapalli Surya Rao, A Swami Naidu, former MLA Vanamadi Venkaeswara Rao, Jyothula Naveen and Aithabattula Ananda Rao.

According to Bhakthavatsalam, the police registered cases under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) along with 149 of IPC.

In the FIR, the police stated that Naidu and others prevented the police from discharging their duties at Biccavolu around 5 pm. Police said that they had given permission for Naidu’s roadshow on the request of former TDP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, provided that the traffic wasn’t hit.

Eluru Range IG: Naidu held a meeting sans permission

Later, the police noticed that the TDP leaders were gathering in huge numbers, parking vehicles from Devichowk to the railway station, while obstructing traffic.

Following this, the police cancelled the permission and suggested TDP leaders conduct the meeting at an alternative place. Police said that they had informed TDP leaders about the cancellation of the permission. However, they violated orders and gathered in the Devichowk area and conducted a public meeting by bringing the traffic to a halt.

Meanwhile, Eluru Range IG G Palaraju said that Naidu held the public meeting sans permission. He went on to say that permission was given only for the roadshow.

“Our officials showed the local TDP leaders two alternative places for the public meeting but they insisted to hold the meeting at Anaparthi. They even damaged the window panes of an RTC bus and pelted stones on the police,’’ the IG said. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

