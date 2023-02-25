Avinash has no role in Viveka case: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has nothing to do with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday said the screenplay and direction for the murder was that of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to newsmen at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli, Sajjala said it was out and out conspiracy of Naidu as it was his government that was in the State at the time of murder. “Using his friendly media, the TDP chief is trying to make people believe the lies he is spreading,” he accused and added that in the past also Naidu conspired to brand former CM YS Rajasekahra Reddy as a faction leader.

He said to divert the public attention and mislead the case investigation, the TDP chief had resorted to mind game. “He is par excellence in managing systems and using his coverts in the BJP to influence the case investigation at a higher level. Bringing the names of Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy and the CM’s wife YS Bharathi to the fore is only to mislead the people and it is part of a conspiracy against Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he alleged.

Describing Naidu as a master mind behind the attempts to influence the outcome of the case investigation, Sajjala asserted that there is no truth in the claims of a section of media supporting the TDP chief.“Avinash Reddy has no connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. He went to the former minister’s house on receiving information of his death from Sivaprakash Reddy, brother-in-law of Vivekananda Reddy,” he said and added that Vivekananda Reddy was surrounded by people with criminal background and there were disputes in Vivekanada Reddy’s family.

He further said there is enough evidence pointing out the role of TDP leaders BTech Ravi and Adinarayana Reddy in the case. “Seeing the present situation, it is evident that CM Jagan is being targeted for political mileage. It is clearly evident that a conspiracy is being hatched against Jagan keeping in view 2024 polls,” he said.

Sajjala said Jagan had invited his uncle, when the latter expressed his desire to join the YSRC though he contested against YS Vijayamma earlier. “Like a father, Vivekananda Reddy used to advise Avinash Reddy. The CBI lower rung officials seem to be working as per the script of Naidu. They are not working in an unbiased manner as their announcements seem to be politically motivated,” he opined.

He also found fault with the unparliamentary language used by Naidu at Gannavaram and held the TDP chief responsible for the violence.

