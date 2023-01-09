Andhra Pradesh's foodgrains output in Kharif 2022 put at 83 lakh tonnes

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Foodgrains production in Kharif 2022 in the State is 83,62,000 tonnes as per the first advance estimates by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, which is higher than the previous two Kharif seasons (2020 and 2021). As per the final estimates in Kharif 2020, foodgrains production was 74,15,000 tonnes, which increased to 76,44,000 tonnes in 2021.

As per the first advance estimates for 2022-23 (Kharif only), total foodgrains production in the country is estimated at 149.92 million tonnes, which is 6.98 million tonnes higher than the average foodgrains production of previous five years (2016-17 to 2020-21).

Total production of Kharif rice (paddy) in 2022-23 is estimated at 104.99 million tonnes. It is 4.40 million tonnes higher than the previous five years (2016-17 to 2020-21) average Kharif rice production of 100.59 million tonnes.

Paddy is the most cultivated crop in Kharif and pulses are cultivated more in Rabi. In Kharif 2022, the production of paddy is estimated at 76,24,000 tonnes, which is higher than previous two Kharif seasons. It was 70,19,000 tonnes in 2021 Kharif and 67,60,000 tonnes in 2020.

After paddy, oil seeds are mostly cultivated in Kharif and the highest is groundnut. Total oil seeds production in Kharif 2022 is estimated at 26,96,000 tonnes, which is more than 25,52,000 tonnes of Kharif 2021, but less than 27,41,000 tonnes of Kharif 2020.

In fact, groundnut production has decreased in Kharif 2022, compared to 2020, but was better than 2021. However, when yield per hectare was taken into consideration, it was way better than two previous Kharif seasons.

Similarly, the extent of sugarcane cultivation in the State is decreased this Kharif compared to last two seasons, but the yield is much better. It was 55,000 hectares in 2020, while it is decreased to 47,000 hectares in 2021 and to 46,000 hectares in 2022.

Production was 41,35,000 tonnes, 36,07,000 tonnes and 35,90,000 tonnes respectively, while the average yield was 75,248 kg per hectare, 77,562 kg and 78,038 kg.Production of major millets increased to 5,87,000 tonnes in Kharif 2022 compared to 5,12,000 tonnes in 2021 and 5,28,000 tonnes in 2020 and that of small millets is 12,000 tonnes, 7,000 tonnes and 8,000 tonnes in 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons respectively. Cotton production is estimated at 17,85,000 bales (170 kg) in 2022 Kharif, while it was 12,29,00 bales in 2021 and 15,95,000 bales in 2020.

