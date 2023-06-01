Three killed in explosion at firecracker godown in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Three people were killed and two others sustained severe burns following an explosion in a thatched house, operating as a firecracker godown, near Kuvvakolli village in Tirupati district on Wednesday.

Though officials could not immediately ascertain the reason for the mishap, they suspect that an explosion outside the godown might have resulted in the inferno engulfing it. The firecracker godown was reportedly operating without permits. The deceased were identified as Sankaraiah (32) and Nagendra (25), both from Kuvvakolli, and Edukondalu (40) of Gudur.

Varadaiahpalem SI Nagarjuna Reddy said the injured workers—Veera Raghavulu and Kalyan—were shifted to a hospital in Srikalahasti. Later, they were moved to SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. Fire tenders brought the blaze under control after approximately three hours. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.



