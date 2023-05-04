Nothing will happen with inquiry as no wrong done: TDP supremo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has exuded confidence that nothing will happen with the Supreme Court setting aside AP HC’s order of staying the GOs passed by the YSRC government for constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee to scrutinise decisions taken by the previous TDP regime and forming an SIT for probing the ‘irregularities’, including the Amravati ‘land scam’.

Seeking to know why YSRC leaders are rejoicing over the apex court’s order, he observed, “When those who committed mistakes, try to escape from the law, will it be a big deal for those who did not commit any wrong to come out clean?”

Stating that YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy knocked on the doors of court hundreds of times to get bail in connection with the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, he pointed out that when those who committed the crime were making all-out efforts to escape from the law, why not those not involved in any wrong will come out clean of the charges.

He further noted that as there was no evidence on the allegations of assigned lands in Amaravati, the State government had done nothing. “Will you (Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) let us live all these days if you have any evidence?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Naidu accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of totally destroying all the systems in the State. Observing that with Vision-2020, a clear plan was formulated to take Andhra Pradesh to the number one position in the country by utilising all the natural resources, the TDP chief highlighted that the State achieved first place in Ease of Doing Business for four consecutive years.

Also, in water management, providing basic amenities and interlinking of rivers, the State stood top. Investments were invited to AP by visiting almost all the countries and as a result of which agreements were reached for Rs 16 lakh crore during the five-year TDP regime, he explained. Already Rs 6 lakh crore was invested in the State creating 5.13 lakh jobs and the YSRC itself had admitted the fact on the floor of the House, the TDP chief stated.

Three summits were conducted in Visakhapatnam during the TDP regime and all the basic amenities needed for setting up industries like water, land and power were provided, he recalled. “If there are no investments how the youth will get jobs,” he asked and urged the people to rethink whose sin is this. The State has enough natural resources, fertile lands and skilled youth but still remains backward in several ways, he regretted.

Asked about his recent meeting with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Naidu, while declining to share the details, took strong exception to YSRC leaders faulting it.“The TDP is ready to join hands with any party to contest the elections only for the welfare of the State. Our only slogan is ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’ and YSRC should be kicked out,” Naidu asserted.

