Anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy will be rewarding him, CBI tells Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the allegations against Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy are serious, including the conspiracy to murder YS Vivekananda Reddy, destruction of evidence of murder in the presence of the public, including police officers present at the scene of the murder, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday opposed the anticipatory bail petition filed by the YSR Congress leader.

In its 78-page detailed counter-application opposing Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition, the CBI claimed that the MP was not cooperating with the investigation of the case and was using various tactics such as challenging his examination so far carried out and issuing notice to him u/s 160 CrPC without any substance before the court with the sole intention of derail the investigation.

Referring to the Supreme Court orders in the CBI v. Anupam J Kulkarni case that “no accused can be permitted to interfere with the investigation and/or the court’s process”, the CBI said the right to interrogation/inquiry in custody is a critical right in favour of the investigating agency to unearth the truth. It said that the accused purposefully and effectively attempted to impede this right.

“As a result, by denying the CBI access to police custody questioning for the next seven days, it would be rewarding an accused who has been effective in obstructing the legal process,” counsel appearing for the CBI told the court.“Furthermore, inconsistencies in his statement were discovered, and he is not coming forth with respect to the larger conspiracy behind the murder,” counsel said.

The CBI also claimed that Vivekananda Reddy was murdered due to his active participation in AP politics, particularly in the Kadapa district and Rayalaseema region. The CBI noted that the forensic examination of Google Takeout performed by CFSL, New Delhi indicated that Yadati Sunil Yadav (A2) had regularly visited the homes of Avinash Reddy and YS Bhaskar Reddy on March 14, 2019, and March 15, 2019, even at odd hours. It is also discovered that accused Sunil Yadav used his mobile phone to communicate with T Gangireddy (A-1), Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy (A-3) and Shaik Dastagiri (A-4 turned approver) and exchanged multiple texts with them.

Gangireddy and Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy were also discovered to be in touch with the accused D Siva Shankar Reddy (A-5). D Siva Shankar Reddy was also found to be in communication with Avinash Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy on a regular basis and had a telephone conversation at 6 pm on March 14, 2019, and 8 am on March 15, 2019. The CBI also said that Avinash Reddy is a highly powerful individual, and multiple incidents of witness influence have come to light.

