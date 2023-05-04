SIT will probe each & every anomaly of TDP regime: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Supreme Court order setting aside the Andhra Pradesh HC’s order of staying the GOs dated September 26, 2019, and February 20, 2020, issued by the YSRC government for constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee to scrutinise decisions taken by the previous TDP regime and forming an SIT for probing the alleged irregularities, including the Amravati ‘land scam’, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said SIT will be constituted to look into each and every irregularity of the previous government and the guilty will be arrested.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday after the apex court verdict, he said, “If wrong policies harm the State, such policies should be reviewed and questioned. Why is TDP in fear, if it has not done anything wrong?”

Asserting that SIT investigation will be in an unbiased and transparent manner, Sajjala said the apex court had seen the ‘corruption’ of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as it should be. “There is always a question as to whether the questionable policies adopted by governments for their political mileage can be reviewed by successive governments or not. When such policies are harmful to the interests of the State and its people, they should be reviewed,” he said.

The YSRC leader said if their government had adopted a vengeful attitude and taken hasty decisions on previous government’s decisions and policies, it could have been questioned, but it had formed a sub-committee to determine if anything went wrong, if so where it happened.

Sajjala said such a decision was challenged in the court by TDP, which is nothing but foolhardy and shows their fear of getting exposed before the people of the State. “If they have not done anything wrong, then there was no need for them for knocking the doors of the court. But they did and today, the Supreme Court has struck down their petition,” he pointed out.

“CID is investigating the ring road and assigned lands issues in Amaravati separately. The YSRC government is determined to expose the loot of taxpayers’ money by the previous TDP regime. Today, with the apex court verdict, the way to prove Amaravati as the biggest land scam in history has been cleared. Already, the skill development scam has been exposed and now it has to be seen when Naidu will be arrested,” he observed.

Sajjala described Amaravati's ‘land scam’ as an important case study, which shows how a person in the post of the Chief Minister had misused his position and resorted to a real estate scam for amassing wealth for him and those near to him for the next several generations. “It will be an important case study related to corruption,” he asserted.

He maintained that the probe will be done as per the law and there is no question of any vengeful attitude and the effort is only to establish how taxpayers’ money was misused in the name of building capital city.

