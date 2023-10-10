Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh appears before CID for questioning in Amaravati IRR case

Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh have been named as accused by the CID in this case. Lokesh has been identified as A14 in the case.

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh arrived at the  CID office in Kunchanapalli of Guntur district on Tuesday to appear before the CID in relation to the alleged irregularities in the change of alignment of the Amaravati inner ring road.

It is alleged that there have been significant irregularities in the change of alignment of the inner ring road by the previous TDP government. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh have been named as accused by the CID in this case. Lokesh has been identified as A14 in the case.

The agency claimed that the changes in the ring road alignment were made with the intention of benefiting the heritage company in which Lokesh is a partner.

Nara Lokesh was issued notice by the Andhra Pradesh CID on  September 30, asking him to appear before the CID on October 4 in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district for questioning his alleged involvement in the case. However, Lokesh challenged the same in the high court.

The High Court has allowed the CID to interrogate Lokesh in this case, but it has also suggested that certain rules should be followed during the investigation.

Lokesh would be questioned in the presence of his counsels till 5 p.m.

