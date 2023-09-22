Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses Chandrababu Naidu's petition to quash FIR against him in APSSDC case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the TDP president to quash the FIR filed against him in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.

The court has heard the petition three days back and reserved its orders. During the arguments, Naidu's counsels contended that the former CM was a victim of ‘regime revenge’. Citing previous orders of the Supreme Court, they argued that as the FIR in the case was registered in 2021, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) had to get the prior approval of the Governor as per Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act for arresting Naidu.

The CID, represented by its counsels Mukul Rohatgi, Ranjit Kumar and additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy maintained that the State does not need to obtain prior sanction to investigate Naidu. They submitted that the act of fabricating records and misappropriating funds cannot be termed an ‘official duty.’

The high court on Friday dismissed the quash petition.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court is likely to give its orders on the petition filed by the CID-- seeking five-day custody of Naidu for further questioning-- at 2.30 pm.

