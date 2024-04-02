Intense battle likely between Daggubati Purandeswari, Guduri Srinivas for Rajamahendravaram LS seat

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : A keen tussle is expected between YSRC MP candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas and State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari for the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha segment. Notably, the TDP, BJP, and JSP are contesting the elections in alliance.
A political novice and a pulmonologist by profession, Dr Srinivas has intensified his campaign to test his luck in a segment that has traditionally been the TDP’s stronghold.
On the other hand, Purandeswari is yet to commence her electioneering. Her husband and former MP Dr D Venkateswara Rao arrived in the city on Friday to oversee arrangements for Purandeswari’s campaign.
Though Purandeswari is a non-local candidate, the cadre of the three-alliance partners are pleased with her candidature. Her lineage as the daughter of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao is expected to influence the poll outcome in her favour. Additionally, the BJP will leverage its significant cadre strength in the seven Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency: Rajamahendravaram urban and rural, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Kovvur, Gopalapuram, and Nidadavolu.
In the 2019 elections, the YSRC polled 5.82 lakh votes, TDP secured 4.60 lakh votes, and JSP received 1.55 lakh votes. Based on previous voting patterns, the contest is expected to be close, with the NDA candidate having a slight advantage. Since the formation of the TDP in 1982, the yellow party and Congress have each won the Rajamahendravaram LS seat three times, while the BJP has secured victory twice. The YSRC has won once from the segment.
Demographically, although the Kamma population is a minority in terms of numbers, they hold significant sway over voters across communities. Additionally, there are over 3.5 lakh Kapu voters in this constituency. However, the polarization of votes among Backward Classes and Dalits poses a challenge for the NDA.
The sizable population of Brahmins, Arya Vyasya community voters in all segments, and the growing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the OBC community are significant advantages for the BJP candidate. In contrast, the YSRC relies heavily on welfare scheme beneficiaries across communities, Dalits, and minorities. In 2019, the YSRC fielded Margani Bharat Ram of the Settibalija community, who defeated former MP Murali Mohan’s daughter-in-law Maganti Rupa.