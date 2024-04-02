Intense battle likely between Daggubati Purandeswari, Guduri Srinivas for Rajamahendravaram LS seat

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : A keen tussle is expected between YSRC MP candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas and State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari for the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha segment. Notably, the TDP, BJP, and JSP are contesting the elections in alliance.

A political novice and a pulmonologist by profession, Dr Srinivas has intensified his campaign to test his luck in a segment that has traditionally been the TDP’s stronghold.

On the other hand, Purandeswari is yet to commence her electioneering. Her husband and former MP Dr D Venkateswara Rao arrived in the city on Friday to oversee arrangements for Purandeswari’s campaign.

Though Purandeswari is a non-local candidate, the cadre of the three-alliance partners are pleased with her candidature. Her lineage as the daughter of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao is expected to influence the poll outcome in her favour. Additionally, the BJP will leverage its significant cadre strength in the seven Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency: Rajamahendravaram urban and rural, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Kovvur, Gopalapuram, and Nidadavolu.