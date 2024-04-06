Andhra Pradesh: Encroachments on canals, a sticking point for voters in Nellore city

NELLORE : The electoral contest in Nellore city holds significance given its historical association with the Congress and the recent shifts in political dynamics.

After being defeated by YSRC’s Anil Kumar Yadav by a margin of 1.25% votes, TDP’s Ponguru Narayana has been once again roped in to contest from the Nellore City Assembly constituency. On the other hand, the YSRC has decided to nominate Nellore Deputy Mayor Mohammad Khaleel Ahmed, a close aide to former minister and incumbent MLA Anil Kumar Yadav.

Up until the TDP was founded in 1983, Nellore constituency was considered a Congress stronghold. Notably, T Ramesh Reddy from the TDP secured victory in 1994, while Mungamuru Sridhara Krishna Reddy of the Praja Rajyam Party won in 2009.

The YSRC’s Anil Kumar has represented the segment for the past 10 years. His voteshare, however, dropped to 47.38% in 2019 from 53.24% in 2014. The voter turnout has witnessed a rise over the years, recording 53.28% in 2009, 57.48% in 2014 and 61% in 2019.

Political shifts are also likely to sway the outcome. While the entry of suspended YSRC MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy into TDP has given a boost to the yellow party in the city, former TDP leader and a member of Anam family, Vijaya Kumar Reddy, shifting his loyalties to the ruling party is expected to be advantageous to the YSRC in the rural area limits.