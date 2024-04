VIJAYAWADA : A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the NDA alliance if voted to power, would enhance the honorarium of volunteers to Rs 10,000, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu’s remarks are in recognition of his governance. “Do I need any other certificate than this for my governance?” Jagan asked.

On the 12th day of his Memanta Siddham campaign, he addressed an impressive public meeting at Piduguralla in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

Referring to Naidu’s announcement for village/ward volunteers, Jagan said, “Yesterday, I laughed when I heard Naidu said that he will give Rs 10,000 to volunteers. At least this acknowledgment vindicates the effectiveness of my governance!’’

Jagan said Naidu is getting jittery over YSRC’s governance. “That is why Naidu, who until recently criticised the volunteer system we established, and even vowed to abolish the system altogether, now changed his tune,’’ he said. Jagan further said that it was Naidu who had even alleged that volunteers intrude into households, particularly when women are alone.

Jagan observed that Naidu’s deceitful acts are known to everyone in the State.

YSRC govt provided jobs to 1.3 lakh, says CM Jagan

“First, you eliminate volunteers and then reintroduce them through your Janmabhoomi Committees. Then, you perpetuate corruption by offering them Rs 10,000,” he alleged.

Jagan also hit out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments on volunteers. “Naidu’s adopted son Pawan Kalyan insinuated that volunteers are involved in human trafficking, resulting in the disappearance of women. He even likened volunteers to a private army. He posted on social media platforms that volunteers are Jagan’s Pegasus,’’ Jagan said.

Referring to the remarks made by the two leaders earlier, the Chief Minister said, “Considering the contrasting statements made in the past and the recent announcement to pay Rs 10,000 to volunteers, what greater validation or certification do I need for my government? This decision serves as a testament to the success of my administration.”

Jagan also made a mention of how the Janmabhoomi Committees worked then and how his volunteer system is functioning now. “This is not the issue of Janmabhoomi Committees and volunteers. The issue is who is the Chief Minister (who implemented them). The Janmabhoomi panels under the Naidu regime had looted money from the public even for allocation of toilets,’’ he said and added that Naidu might reintroduce the Committees if he comes back to power.