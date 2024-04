VIJAYAWADA : The presidents of the three NDA alliance partners - TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP’s Daggubati Purandeswari and JSP’s Pawan Kalyan - came together for the first time to address a public meeting in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Though Purandeswari shared dais with the two other leaders when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Chilakaluripet last month, this is the first time that the three leaders have campaigned for the tripartite alliance in the State.

While Naidu and Pawan Kalyan addressed the public at Tanuku as part of Praja Galam, Purandeswari joined them at Nidadavole meeting.

Nidadavole Assembly segment falls under Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency in the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district from where Purandeswari is seeking election to Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu called upon the people to save the State from the destructive rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “It is time for the people to decide whether they want a destructive or a development-oriented administration,’’ he said, and alleged that Jagan is the only person who has prospered in the State in the past five years.

‘3 party flags may be different but agenda is same’

“Do the youth want jobs or ganja and drugs?’’ he asked and appealed to the public to develop the State with the cooperation and support of the Centre where the NDA is all set to score a hat-trick. Clarifying to the people that the agenda of all the three partners of the NDA is common, he said that it focused on welfare, development and upholding the democratic values.

Naidu reiterated that he would increase the honorarium of volunteers to Rs 10,000 a month and also announced that he would show the way for these educated youngsters to earn Rs 1 lakh a month.

Stating that Varahi (campaign vehicle of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan) has teamed up with Praja Galam in the State, Naidu felt that the fire that is igniting from the people will burn the evil ego of the YSRC. “The power of Pawan Kalyan added to my experience and the three parties, TDP, JSP, and BJP, came together to help the State prosper. Flags of three parties are different, but the agenda is the same, which is welfare, development, and safeguarding democracy,’’ he asserted.

Recalling that the three parties have joined hands in 2014 to save the State from bifurcation blues, he said once again the three parties are together on one platform to save the State from the clutches of Jagan.

Stating that he and the JSP chief have made sacrifices for the victory of the alliance, Naidu termed Pawan Kalyan a real hero who is fighting for the people. Accusing the YSRC of making every effort to create differences between the TDP and the JSP through fake social media posts, he said that even the signatures of the TDP and the JSP leaders are being forged. He made an appeal to the people not to trust the fake postings on social media.