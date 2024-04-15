Injured CM Jagan Mohan Reddy resumes poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh

NTR DISTRICT: YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday resumed his electioneering bus tour from Kesarapalle in NTR District, following a day's break after a stone attack.

Unidentified miscreants hurled a stone at the chief minister on Saturday night near Vivekananda School Centre in Vijayawada's Singh Nagar, which injured his left temple when he was canvassing for polls.

Reddy is canvassing for the polls at Gannavaram.

He will traverse through Atkur, Veeravalli Cross, Hanuman Junction and other villages today.