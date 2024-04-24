NDA government will abolish Land Titling Act: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Stating that people will not have any security to their lands if the Land Titling Act comes into force, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to abolish it soon after the tripartite alliance comes to power in the State.
Addressing public meetings at Pathapatnam and Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday as part of ‘Praja Galam’, Naidu vowed to abolish garbage tax and regulate property tax. Observing that the middle-class and lower-middle-class people are suffering a lot due to the rising prices of essential commodities, the TDP chief said steps will be taken to control the prices.
The TDP supremo called upon the youth to carry the flags of all the three partners of NDA to bring awareness among the people on the need to support the tripartite alliance. “You (people) all got carried away by the false promises made by YSRC leaders, including its president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last elections, and voted for that party. But Jagan, after becoming the Chief Minister without utilising the opportunity given to him, has destroyed the State,” Naidu remarked.
Jagan laid the foundation for devastation with the demolition of Praja Vedika and even ruined Capital Amaravati, besides causing a huge damage to Polavaram, he alleged and added that Jagan and co is ruling the roost only to loot the State.
Naidu made it clear that the alliance of the three parties is only for the welfare and development of the State and termed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan a hero even in real life. “If youth want jobs Babu should be back in power and if people want ganja Jagan should continue,” he observed.
Earlier in the day, during his interaction with women at Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district, Naidu promised to give equal importance to women on par with men in all the legislative bodies after the NDA comes to power. “Interest-free loan of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to all Dwcra groups. I will personally take the responsibility of making all women in the State rich,” he vowed.