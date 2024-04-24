NDA government will abolish Land Titling Act: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Stating that people will not have any security to their lands if the Land Titling Act comes into force, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to abolish it soon after the tripartite alliance comes to power in the State.

Addressing public meetings at Pathapatnam and Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday as part of ‘Praja Galam’, Naidu vowed to abolish garbage tax and regulate property tax. Observing that the middle-class and lower-middle-class people are suffering a lot due to the rising prices of essential commodities, the TDP chief said steps will be taken to control the prices.

The TDP supremo called upon the youth to carry the flags of all the three partners of NDA to bring awareness among the people on the need to support the tripartite alliance. “You (people) all got carried away by the false promises made by YSRC leaders, including its president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last elections, and voted for that party. But Jagan, after becoming the Chief Minister without utilising the opportunity given to him, has destroyed the State,” Naidu remarked.

Jagan laid the foundation for devastation with the demolition of Praja Vedika and even ruined Capital Amaravati, besides causing a huge damage to Polavaram, he alleged and added that Jagan and co is ruling the roost only to loot the State.