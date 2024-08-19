Junior doctors intensify protest, medical services hit in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The agitation by junior doctors across Andhra Pradesh, including those at government and private medical colleges, as well as All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, continued on Sunday as they sought justice for a resident doctor from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, who was brutally raped and murdered.

This demand for justice is coupled with a call for the implementation of the Central Protection Act. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier called for the suspension of Outpatients Department (OPD) services nationwide for 24 hours from August 17. Despite the conclusion of this nationwide strike, the junior doctors have vowed to continue their protests.

The residents, interns, and students of RG Kar Medical College expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) for their unwavering support through a letter. Protests intensified across the State on Saturday. In response to the escalating situation, the Central government has instructed State governments to provide updates every two hours via email.

APJUDA extended its boycott, initially covering electives and OPDs, to include the suspension of emergency services, which has been ongoing for the last three days. Alongside their demand for justice for the Kolkata doctor, APJUDA is pushing for the immediate release and strict implementation of the Health Workers Protection Act 2019, which had been previously introduced by the State government.