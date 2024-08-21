Andhra Pradesh: Janmabhoomi 2.0 launch in January 2025, focus on rural growth

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government is committed to strengthening the Panchayat Raj system in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said it is releasing Rs 500 crore towards its share for the Jal Jeevan Mission, besides Rs 990 crore of the 15th Finance Commission funds to panchayats. A target has been set to build 17,500 km cement roads and 10,000 km CC roads and drains in the panchayats in the coming five years.

He said the Janmabhoomi 2.0 programme will launched in January 2025 and development works will be taken up in villages along with those coming forward to associate themselves with infrastructure growth.

Recalling that the look of villages was changed by taking up several programmes during 2014-19, Naidu blamed the previous YSRC regime for destroying the institutions. “Once again, we will strive to restore the glory of villages by extending all support to the panchayats in development of basic infrastructure,” Naidu said, while reviewing the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, along with Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K Pawan Kalyan at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.