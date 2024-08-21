WB, ADB officials discuss capital plans with Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. They held discussions on the proposed development works to be carried out in Amaravati and on lending financial assistance for the same. According to sources, representatives of the World Bank and ADB will tour the capital city of Amaravati till August 27.

The visit by the World Bank officials gains significance as it comes after the Centre had announced Rs 15,000 crore financial support in the Union Budget for the development of Amaravati.

As part of their visit to Amaravati, the World Bank team will assess prospects of the capital city after it was developed as per the master plan, study other aspects and thereafter decide on the quantum of financial support it can lend to the State, sources said.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Met with representatives from @WorldBank and @ADB_HQ today to discuss our vision and plans for Amaravati. I have invited both banks to partner with us in this endeavour to create a futuristic capital city for Andhra Pradesh.”

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, officials from the Finance and Municipal Departments also took part in the meeting.