HCL team meets minister Lokesh, keen to expand operations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) met with IT Minister N Lokesh and expressed interest in expanding their operations in the State, aiming to provide more job opportunities for the youth. The delegation, comprising Corporate Vice-President Shivashankar and Associate Vice-President Siva Prasad, called on the Minister at his Undavalli residence and outlined their plans to create 15,500 job opportunities as part of their Phase II efforts. HCL already provides 4,500 jobs through its operations in Gannavaram, near Vijayawada.

“We are formulating plans to provide employment opportunities for the youth and will partner with the State government in undertaking the prestigious skill census and skill development activities,” they informed Lokesh. As part of Phase II, a new multi-storied structure will be constructed, creating employment for an additional 10,000 individuals.

The delegation expressed their readiness to cooperate with the State’s efforts to generate 20 lakh jobs in the coming years. They also appealed to Lokesh to expedite the necessary approvals for their expansion and to release the incentives that were withheld by the previous YSRC government.

Recalling his personal efforts in convincing HCL Chairperson Shiv Nadar to set up the unit at Gannavaram, despite competition from several other states during the TDP regime between 2014-19, Lokesh said, “It was a great experience securing the approvals and land allocation in record time, enabling HCL to start its operations swiftly.”

However, he expressed regret that the company’s expansion stalled due to the inefficiency of the previous YSRC regime. The company, which was ready to provide jobs to 20,000 people, was restricted to 4,500 due to a lack of necessary permissions and subsidies. Now, the State government will offer all possible help to HCL in expanding its operations, he added.