Achyuthapuram industrial mishap: CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Addressing the media, CM Naidu stated, "The accident at the pharma city is a very unfortunate event. I deeply regret what has happened and strongly condemn the incident. I interacted with the injured and their families and assured them of the best possible medical care."

"Our government has been in place for just two months, and we are working hard to repair the systems severely damaged by the previous YSRC government," he added.

CM Naidu provided specific details about the injuries, stating, "One of the victims sustained 57 per cent burns, another with 24 per cent burns and others with 17 per cent, and 10 per cent respectively.

He further assured the public, "We are committed to ensuring that such incidents do not repeat and that the public's safety is prioritised."

In response to the tragedy, CM Naidu announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, Rs 50 lakh to those severely injured, and Rs 25 lakh to those with minor injuries.