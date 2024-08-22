Achyuthapuram industrial mishap: CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of deceased

VISAKHAPATNAM: A tragic fire at a unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Achyutapuram SEZ on Wednesday, claimed the lives of 17 people, leaving 36 others injured. Among the injured, 10 are in critical condition, while 26 have sustained minor injuries, according to the latest official reports.
Initial reports suggested that a reactor explosion was the cause, but a government release later clarified that the accident was triggered by a large explosion after solvent oil caught fire while being pumped from one floor to another.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday afternoon to visit the injured at Medicover hospital and the families of the deceased at King George hospital (KGH).
Addressing the media, CM Naidu stated, "The accident at the pharma city is a very unfortunate event. I deeply regret what has happened and strongly condemn the incident. I interacted with the injured and their families and assured them of the best possible medical care."
"Our government has been in place for just two months, and we are working hard to repair the systems severely damaged by the previous YSRC government," he added.
CM Naidu provided specific details about the injuries, stating, "One of the victims sustained 57 per cent burns, another with 24 per cent burns and others with 17 per cent, and 10 per cent respectively.
He further assured the public, "We are committed to ensuring that such incidents do not repeat and that the public's safety is prioritised."
In response to the tragedy, CM Naidu announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, Rs 50 lakh to those severely injured, and Rs 25 lakh to those with minor injuries.
Following the incident, 12 of the bodies of the victims were moved to KGH in Visakhapatnam for postmortem, while the remaining five were taken to Anakapalle Government Hospital. As per the orders of the Visakhapatnam district collector, the bodies have been handed over to their families and transported to their native places.