Andhra Pradesh: Anxious wait for nominated posts continues

VIJAYAWADA: The delay in the announcement of nominated posts has created anxiety among aspirants. Though Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had revealed that he arrived in clarity on the first list of nominated posts, he is said to have taken some more time for announcing it.

Disclosing that the nominated posts will be filled in a phased manner considering regional and social equations, sources said Naidu is keen on selecting those who made sacrifices and strove for strengthening it in the difficult time for the key posts.

“Priority will be given to those who sacrificed their MLA and MP seats to the alliance partners during the elections. The TDP supremo has clarity on doing justice to such leaders in filling the nominated posts. All such leaders are expected to find place in the first list of nominated posts,” said a senior TDP leader.

Apart from those who worked for the party, some of those who made efforts behind the screen, besides funding the party activities, may also be given priority in filling nominated posts. Though the details of those who funded the party in the troubled times, are not known to many of the party activists, the party leadership is aware of their contribution, and they will be suitably rewarded as per their status in the society, the sources added.

On his part, Naidu, when asked about the delay in announcement of the nominated posts, maintained that the exercise is still going on and the announcement will be made within a month.

Mentioning that he is busy streamlining the State administration, Naidu, however, said the exercise of filling nominated posts will be expedited to reward the genuine workers. The TDP supremo also said he needs to talk to the Jana Sena Party and the BJP on filling the nominated posts as it is a coalition government.

Observing that there are more expectations among the TDP rank and file on getting the nominated posts, Naidu said there is no wrong with their aspirations as they stood with the party in tough times.