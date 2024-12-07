SC issues notices to CBI, Bhaskar Reddy in ex-MP Vivekananda Reddy murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the CBI and YS Bhaskar Reddy, the father of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, in the former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The apex court sought the replies after hearing an appeal filed by Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of slain Vivekananda Reddy, in the case.

Advocate Jesal Wahi, appearing for Suneetha, sought the order granting bail to Bhaskar Reddy by the Telangana High Court be set aside. While taking note of the argument of Wahi, a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, issued notices, and posted the matter for further hearing after 3-4 weeks.

According to the prosecution, Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of former AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula in March, 2019. Suneetha, in her plea sought cancellation of the bail granted to Bhaskar Reddy, alleging that he and his MP son Avinash Reddy, who is also a co-accused in the case, may influence the witnesses and adversely affect the case trial.

On May 3, 2024, the High Court granted bail to Bhaskar Reddy. Suneetha further claimed that although the interim bail was granted to Bhaskar Reddy on health issues, but these were cited by the accused exaggeratedly.