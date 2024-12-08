Minister Lokesh outlines bold plans for revival of AU

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has outlined ambitious plans to restore Andhra University (AU) to its former glory, including a major infrastructure revamp, curriculum modernisation, and the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Speaking at the Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) Meet in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Lokesh emphasised the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to place AU among India’s top three universities and within the global top 100.

He proposed creating an “Andhra Model of Education” by integrating AI opportunities, promoting ethics, and revamping the KG-to-PG curriculum to meet contemporary needs. Lokesh revealed that a significant announcement for AU would soon be made and stressed the importance of alumni involvement in mentoring students, facilitating internships, and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

“By building a stronger connection between academia and industry, we can prepare our students for global challenges,” Lokesh said, calling for collective efforts to rejuvenate AU’s reputation.

The AAA Meet saw the participation of prominent alumni, including L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan and Padma Shri awardee Dr SV Adinarayana Rao. Lokesh commended AU’s rich legacy but expressed concern over its fall in the NIRF University Rankings, from 16th in 2019 to 25th in 2024.

GMR Group Chairperson Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, also the Founder Chairman of AAA, highlighted the upcoming Shatabdi Mahotsav in 2025, marking AU’s centenary celebrations. He requested Lokesh to form a cross-functional team to enhance the State’s education system, to which the minister assured his support.

In-Charge V-C G Sasibhushana Rao announced that the centenary celebrations would commence in April 2025. TDP State President Palla Srinivas Rao, Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, and Collector MN Harendhira Prasad were present.