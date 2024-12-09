Andhra Pradesh

Crackdown on PDS rice smuggling in Prakasam

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved.
Express News Service
ONGOLE: In a continued crackdown on illegal black marketing and transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, Prakasam district authorities seized large quantities of illegally stored and transported ration rice in multiple raids over the weekend.

On Sunday, officials uncovered 3,000 kg of PDS rice secretly stored in Gundamcharla village of Peddaraveedu mandal. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved.

In a similar incident on Friday, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna led a raid at a rice mill in Uppugunduru village of Naguluppalapadu mandal. Officials discovered 1,537 bags of illegally stored PDS rice, which were later shifted to the FCI warehouse for safekeeping.

Additionally, Ulavapadu police conducted vehicle checks on Friday and intercepted a lorry carrying 300 bags of PDS rice. The lorry, escorted by a car, was reportedly transporting the PDS rice. Both vehicles were seized, and four persons were taken into custody.

