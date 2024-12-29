YSRCP leader’s attack on MPDO is assault on State machinery: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

KADAPA: Strongly condemning YSRCP leader Jalla Sudarshan Reddy’s attack on Galiveedu MPDO Jawahar Babu, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K Pawan Kalyan termed it an assault on the State administration.
Addressing the media after visiting the injured MPDO at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa on Saturday, he slammed the YSRCP leaders for their arrogance and indifference, which undermine democracy and public administration. “YSRCP leaders are resorting to physical attacks against those who question their authority. This incident highlights their oppressive tendencies. Such arrogance will not be tolerated, and stern action will be taken against the attackers,” he warned.
Pawan Kalyan censured Sudarshan Reddy’s highhanded behaviour against the MPDO despite being a former prosecution officer. “An official responsible for the development in the mandal was attacked in broad daylight. This is not just an attack on an individual but on the entire State machinery,” he observed.
He recalled similar incidents involving Sudarshan Reddy in the past, when he allegedly assaulted several officials, including former MPDOs Pratap, Sekhar Naik and Srinivasulu Reddy. “This type of highhanded behaviour cannot be tolerated. Such acts are undermining the morale of government officials committed to the welfare of the people,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan directed the district authorities to expedite the investigation, and take stringent action against all those involved in the attack. “Even those who escaped, will be brought to justice,” he declared.
Pawan Kalyan exhorted the people to stand up against such highhanded behaviour of political activists to ensure the effective functioning of the official machinery.
The Deputy Chief Minister urged the YSRCP leadership to rein in their cadres from indulging in such violent acts, denouncing its inability to learn from the party’s electoral debacle. “Despite being reduced to 11 Assembly seats, their arrogance persists. It’s time the people taught them a lesson,” he remarked.
Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri and Kadapa SP V Vidya Sagar Naidu, accompanied Pawan Kalyan during his visit. He assured the MPDO’s family of full support, emphasising that the government will stand firmly by its officials. “This government is committed to ensuring the safety of its officials, and will not tolerate any acts of violence against them. We will strengthen the administration to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future,” Pawan Kalyan said.
He lauded the swift progress of development works taken up with `70 crore in Annamayya district. He exuded confidence that the works will be completed by Sankranti, highlighting the NDA government’s commitment to all-round development of Andhra Pradesh.