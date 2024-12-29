YSRCP leader’s attack on MPDO is assault on State machinery: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

KADAPA: Strongly condemning YSRCP leader Jalla Sudarshan Reddy’s attack on Galiveedu MPDO Jawahar Babu, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K Pawan Kalyan termed it an assault on the State administration.

Addressing the media after visiting the injured MPDO at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa on Saturday, he slammed the YSRCP leaders for their arrogance and indifference, which undermine democracy and public administration. “YSRCP leaders are resorting to physical attacks against those who question their authority. This incident highlights their oppressive tendencies. Such arrogance will not be tolerated, and stern action will be taken against the attackers,” he warned.

Pawan Kalyan censured Sudarshan Reddy’s highhanded behaviour against the MPDO despite being a former prosecution officer. “An official responsible for the development in the mandal was attacked in broad daylight. This is not just an attack on an individual but on the entire State machinery,” he observed.

He recalled similar incidents involving Sudarshan Reddy in the past, when he allegedly assaulted several officials, including former MPDOs Pratap, Sekhar Naik and Srinivasulu Reddy. “This type of highhanded behaviour cannot be tolerated. Such acts are undermining the morale of government officials committed to the welfare of the people,” he said.