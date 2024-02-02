Budget 2024: Focus on infra development will create more jobs, says AP Chambers

VIJAYAWADA: Commenting on the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said as 2024 is an election year, there were a lot of expectations on some changes in direct and indirect taxes. But contrary to the expectations, the Union government did not announce any changes in the direct and indirect taxes.

“The government has given much importance to infrastructure development,” he said.

Bhaskara Rao felt that allocation of Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the development of roads, railways, airports and ports will generate a lot of employment and boost trade.

The corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore with 50 year interest-free loans can foster research and development, thereby promoting innovation, he observed.