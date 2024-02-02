Industry leaders in Andhra Pradesh term budget comprehensive to promote rapid growth

VISAKHAPATNAM: The interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday, received positive reactions from key industry figures in Andhra Pradesh, who lauded its emphasis on critical sectors like healthcare, infrastructure and agriculture.

“The interim budget has continued India’s impetus to inclusive and sustainable growth, backed by responsible and efficient governance. The strategy has led to India becoming a bright spot in the midst of a slowing global economy,” said M Lakshmi Prasad, chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh.

He welcomed the scheme for restoration and adaptation measures, and coastal aquaculture and mariculture with integrated and multi-sectoral approach. “It will enhance India’s fisheries industry and the aquaculture productivity will be increased from the existing 3 to 5 tonnes per hectare providing around 55 lakh (5.5 million) employment opportunities,” he opined.

V Murali Krishna, vice-chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh, commended the Centre’s targeted approach to address cervical cancer through vaccination programmes for young girls. He emphasised the significance of this ‘lifesaving initiative’ in combating the high mortality rate associated with the disease.

The extension of healthcare for ASHA and Anganwadi workers under Ayushman Bharat was also praised for its contribution to a more comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. CII Visakhapatnam vice-chairman Grandhi Rajesh hailed the proposal for establishment of three major economic railway corridors.

The capital expenditure of Rs 11.1 lakh crore will continue to drive the eco system and accelerate growth. Focus on R&D corpus, support to MSMEs, enhancing logistics will create employment, strengthen economy and boost innovation in private sector, he felt.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt hailed the interim budget stating that the vision of Prime Minister to make India ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ by focusing on infrastructure development will indeed give a much needed fillip to the Indian steel industry.